What Flavor Is Big Red, Anyway?

Schweppe's may have created the first carbonated mineral water in 1783, but it would be another 80 years before companies began adding other flavors to the fizzy concoction. After Vernor's Ginger Ale was produced in the 1860s, other soda companies began creating their own new and unique flavors. For many people, it comes down to Pepsi vs. Coke, but if you look at all the different regional sodas, it becomes much more complex. The rest of the country may not know what Moxie soda is, but New Englanders love it. The same goes for Texas-based Big Red.

While many Texans would love to make Big Red the state's national drink, even those who love it have trouble explaining the flavor. On a Reddit thread, the suggestions are all over the place. "If you took cinnamon flavored gum and mixed it with cotton candy then diluted it," suggested one fan. "I agree with the bubble gum taste. I've heard some people say red vines," said another.

Many people also assume that the red color is cherry or some sort of berry, but it's just red dye. Big Red gets its flavor from the vanilla used in traditional cream soda mixed with citrus oils.