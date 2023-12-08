The Iconic Sign At Katz's Deli Was Created By Mistake
New Yorkers and lovers of deli food everywhere are likely familiar with Katz's Delicatessen. This Lower East Side institution has been serving gargantuan sandwiches stacked with pastrami or corned beef (alongside countless other deli classics) for more than 130 years. Among the many iconic aspects of the place is the simple but spunky sign adorning the outside that reads, "Katz's That's All!" The straightforward slogan is a good representation of the delicious but no-frills atmosphere of Katz's, which has made many appearances in movies and TV, including a memorable scene in "When Harry Met Sally..." Yet, as beloved as the unofficial motto has become, it only ended up there by mistake.
Current Katz's owner Jake Dell told Thrillist that the mix-up happened on a phone call between former owner Harry Tarowsky and a sign-making company decades ago. When the signmaker asked what Tarowsky wanted on the sign, he replied, "Katz's. That's all." Tarowsky intended the sign only to include the deli's name, but the apparently detail-oriented signmaker took him literally, printing the extra two words as well. Whether Katz's liked the accidental catchphrase or just didn't want to get a replacement, the sign stuck and has become one of the most familiar aspects of the establishment, which bills itself as New York's oldest deli.
No mistaking Katz's popularity
For many, "That's all" sums up Katz's reputation for being the last word in pastrami. Many patrons claim pastrami from other delis pales in comparison to Katz's famous seasoned brisket, which is piled high in huge servings and is made using the cut of beef known as the navel or belly. This small difference is the secret ingredient to New York's famous pastrami sandwiches. It's just one of the many reasons Katz's earned the top spot on Mashed's list of the absolute best delis in the US.
But the no-nonsense, "That's All"-inspired attitude also extends to paying. Diners receive a ticket when entering, used to keep track of their order, which is served by skilled meat cutters and picked up counter-style. Those who lose their ticket are hit with a $50 fee, nearly twice as much as the enormous sandwiches, which are usually enough for several servings. However, staff members will go as far as digging through the trash to help you find it.
So, regarding this New York institution, there's no big secret about its motto. It was an honest mistake that's become a classic catchphrase. That's all!