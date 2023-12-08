The Iconic Sign At Katz's Deli Was Created By Mistake

New Yorkers and lovers of deli food everywhere are likely familiar with Katz's Delicatessen. This Lower East Side institution has been serving gargantuan sandwiches stacked with pastrami or corned beef (alongside countless other deli classics) for more than 130 years. Among the many iconic aspects of the place is the simple but spunky sign adorning the outside that reads, "Katz's That's All!" The straightforward slogan is a good representation of the delicious but no-frills atmosphere of Katz's, which has made many appearances in movies and TV, including a memorable scene in "When Harry Met Sally..." Yet, as beloved as the unofficial motto has become, it only ended up there by mistake.

Current Katz's owner Jake Dell told Thrillist that the mix-up happened on a phone call between former owner Harry Tarowsky and a sign-making company decades ago. When the signmaker asked what Tarowsky wanted on the sign, he replied, "Katz's. That's all." Tarowsky intended the sign only to include the deli's name, but the apparently detail-oriented signmaker took him literally, printing the extra two words as well. Whether Katz's liked the accidental catchphrase or just didn't want to get a replacement, the sign stuck and has become one of the most familiar aspects of the establishment, which bills itself as New York's oldest deli.