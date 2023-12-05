Why Ordering Soup At A Restaurant May Be A Mistake

While soup isn't the most exciting thing to order from a restaurant, you may find yourself craving the various flavor combinations as a lunch or light dinner option. From cream-based soups like chowder and broccoli cheddar to lighter options like chicken noodle or minestrone, occasionally opting for a warm and comforting bowl is understandable. However, some restaurant workers warn against ordering soup because of how long it sits in the kitchen.

One TikTok user shared her experience as a restaurant employee with a video captioned "There's no way you worked in food service before if you still order soup at restaurants." The insinuation was that those behind the scenes of a kitchen know better. The top comment confirmed that some restaurants serve the same soup for weeks with another commenter explaining that their soup of the day gets microwaved, adding that it's "been in the freezer for months."

This practice is likely undertaken to prevent waste and cut costs. However, food safety and sanitation are major concerns. The "food danger zone" is the temperature range in which bacteria and other organisms grow rapidly. Unfortunately, it is a range between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. This is particularly concerning for soups and stews that are kept on a burner all day and then cooled each night before refrigeration because the soups constantly have to move through this temperature zone. Plus, to reduce the risk of pathogen growth, they only have a few short hours to make this temperature transition.