Palace Diner: The Maine Eatery With A 1920s Railcar Vibe

If you want to eat at the Palace Diner these days, you'll find it right where it's been parked for many a year at 18 Franklin Street in Biddeford, Maine. When this diner was first manufactured back in 1927, however, it was equipped to be mobile and could have been moved from place to place in order to satisfy the appetites of Biddeford's hungry mill workers. The town's textile industry is largely gone now and the diner is stationary, but it remains as a relic — one of the last two railcar-style diners built by the Pollard Company, late of Lowell, Massachusetts. (The other one, should you wish to plan a road trip, is the Riverside Diner in Bristol, New Hampshire.)

While the Palace Diner may be railcar-style, this doesn't mean it was ever part of a train, although it may have made the trip from Lowell to Biddeford via this method of transportation. The name instead refers to the fact that these cars were built in the style of train dining cars at a time when the latter were renowned for offering a fine dining experience. (Sadly, Amtrak's current offerings aren't a patch on its predecessors'.) These prefab lunch cars, the predecessors to today's food trucks, were intended to be streamlined and, as such, seating was quite limited. Even today the Palace Diner has just 15 counter seats and no, it does not accept reservations. You can, however, put your name on a waitlist or order your food to go.