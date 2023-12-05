Cheez-It Joins TikTok's Latest Trend With Its Brr Bask-It Bundle

If you're not au courant with all of TikTok's latest trends, you've probably missed out on the whole Brr basket buzz. What it is, is a pretty basic collection of winter-themed gifts such as blankets, pajamas, mittens, hot chocolate mix, and whatnot, all packaged in, you guessed it, a basket. If you really want to go rogue, however, you might consider yourself still trend-adjacent with a box or a winter-themed paper gift bag.

So what does all this have to do with Cheez-Its, you may ask? Marketing is the answer, as is often the case. Cheez-Its crunched the numbers (crunchy things are its wheelhouse, after all) and noticed that the #BrrBasket hashtag had nearly 14 million views on TikTok. This figure naturally set visions of greenbacks dancing in corporate heads, so the company decided to come out with its very own Cheez-It** Brr Bask-It full of cracker-themed merch just in time for holiday spending — er, gifting.