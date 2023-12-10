Brie And Bacon Potato Skins Recipe

Get ready for a taste sensation that combines the creamy decadence of Brie, the smokiness of bacon, and the crispy perfection of baked potato skins. These Brie and bacon potato skins by recipe developer Catherine Brookes are a luxurious twist on a classic favorite appetizer, and thanks to the optional final garnish of cranberry sauce, this dish is well-suited for holiday spreads, too.

Starting with perfectly baked potatoes, with skins crisped to golden perfection, the filling is scooped out and mixed with plenty of indulgent savory additions. The real magic happens when the rich, gooey filling is topped off with an extra slice of Brie and baked until melty. Topped with a generous dollop of sweet and tangy cranberry sauce, these potato skins are a visual delight, too. Whether you're entertaining guests or indulging in a cozy night in, these Brie and bacon potato skins are sure to be a crowd-pleaser, delivering a delicious combination of textures and flavors that will leave everyone reaching for seconds.