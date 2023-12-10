Brie And Bacon Potato Skins Recipe
Get ready for a taste sensation that combines the creamy decadence of Brie, the smokiness of bacon, and the crispy perfection of baked potato skins. These Brie and bacon potato skins by recipe developer Catherine Brookes are a luxurious twist on a classic favorite appetizer, and thanks to the optional final garnish of cranberry sauce, this dish is well-suited for holiday spreads, too.
Starting with perfectly baked potatoes, with skins crisped to golden perfection, the filling is scooped out and mixed with plenty of indulgent savory additions. The real magic happens when the rich, gooey filling is topped off with an extra slice of Brie and baked until melty. Topped with a generous dollop of sweet and tangy cranberry sauce, these potato skins are a visual delight, too. Whether you're entertaining guests or indulging in a cozy night in, these Brie and bacon potato skins are sure to be a crowd-pleaser, delivering a delicious combination of textures and flavors that will leave everyone reaching for seconds.
Gather the ingredients for these Brie and bacon potato skins
The ingredients list is pretty simple here — you'll start with four large baking potatoes, along with a little bit of oil, salt, and pepper to rub them with before they bake. You'll also need chopped bacon, sour cream, Brie both in chopped form and in slices, shredded cheese, and sliced green onions for garnish. Optionally, you may want some cranberry sauce on hand to add a zingy garnish to your potato skins.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Rub potatoes with oil and salt
Place the potatoes on a lined baking sheet. Rub them with 2 teaspoons of olive oil and some salt and pepper to taste.
Step 3: Bake
Bake for 1 hour or until the skin is crisp and the center can easily be pierced with a knife.
Step 4: Heat the oil
While the potatoes cook, heat the remaining 2 teaspoons of oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat.
Step 5: Fry the bacon
Add the bacon and fry until browned. Set aside.
Step 6: Halve the potatoes
Allow the potatoes to cool slightly before halving them.
Step 7: Scoop out potato flesh
Scoop the potato flesh out of the skins and into a large mixing bowl.
Step 8: Mix together the potato filling
Mix the potato flesh with the fried bacon, sour cream, diced Brie, shredded cheddar, green onion, and some salt and pepper to taste.
Step 9: Fill the skins
Fill the potato skins with the mixture.
Step 10: Add the Brie
Top each potato skin with a slice of Brie.
Step 11: Bake
Bake for another 10 minutes.
Step 11: Serve with toppings of choice
Serve the potato skins, optionally topped with cranberry sauce.
What pairs well with these Brie and bacon potato skins?
While these potato skins are delicious enough on their own, why not pair them with a refreshing selection of beverages and complementary snacks for the ultimate night in? For a fizzy complementary beverage, consider serving a crisp sparkling wine or champagne. The bubbles will cut through the richness of the Brie and bacon, providing a great contrast that cleanses the palate between bites.
To complement the savory profile, a selection of relishes, chutneys, and olives can make a great addition to the potato skins. Or, for those who enjoy a touch of sweetness, a fruit platter featuring sliced apples, grapes, or figs makes for a perfect accompaniment to the savory and decadent flavors.
The potato skins are also great served as part of a main meal, alongside roasted meats such as chicken or beef, and steamed veggies like broccoli or carrots. Whether you're hosting a gathering or enjoying a cozy night in, there are plenty of great pairing options to elevate your brie and bacon potato skins, ensuring a truly satisfying feast for your taste buds!
How should you store leftover potato skins?
To maximize the enjoyment of your Brie and bacon potato skins, make sure to properly store any leftovers you may have. Begin by allowing the remaining potato skins to cool to room temperature. Once cooled, wrap each individual potato skin tightly in plastic wrap or aluminum foil. This helps to prevent exposure to air, preserving their texture and flavor. The potato skins should keep well in the fridge for up to 3 days.
Freezing is also a great option here. For an added layer of protection against moisture and freezer burn, place the wrapped potato skins in a resealable plastic freezer bag before transferring them to the freezer. Properly stored, they can be frozen for up to three months.
When you're ready to relish the leftover potato skins, remove them from the freezer and let them thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Reheating can be done in the oven or air fryer, ensuring the skins regain their crispy texture. This method maintains the integrity of the Brie and bacon filling, allowing you to savor the flavors just as deliciously as when they were first prepared.
- 4 large baking potatoes
- 4 teaspoons olive oil, divided
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 6 slices bacon, chopped
- ⅓ cup sour cream
- ¼ cup Brie cheese, diced
- 5 ounces Brie cheese, sliced
- ¼ cup shredded cheddar
- 1 green onion, finely chopped
- Cranberry sauce, for serving
|Calories per Serving
|742
|Total Fat
|41.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|18.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|97.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|69.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.3 g
|Total Sugars
|3.4 g
|Sodium
|1,159.6 mg
|Protein
|26.7 g