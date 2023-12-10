Snow Globe Cookies Will Transport You To A Winter Wonderland

Many versions of snow globe cookies can be made at home. No matter the type you choose to create, it's crucial to start with an easy-cut sugar cookie recipe. Since you will be using cooking cutters to form the base, you want a dough that can withstand being cut and holding its shape. If you choose to use isomalt, you'll need to melt it over high heat until it becomes liquid, then pour it into cooked, cooled cookies. If dealing with isomalt is out of your comfort zone, there are other creative ways to make snow globe cookies.

While it won't have a pane of sugar glass, you can ice the sugar cookie to look like a snow globe by using royal icing to create a three-dimensional scene. Frost a winter scene of your choice with snowmen, Christmas trees, and other seasonal symbols on a globe-shaped cookie. To make it look more realistic, white nonpareil sprinkles can be added around the cookies to look like falling snow. For those who want a glass-looking globe but don't need it to be edible, half of a plastic ornament or miniature globe can be placed over the top of a decorated cookie.