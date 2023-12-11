The 9 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Steak Sauces

A well-cooked steak is a beautiful thing, though many will argue about what exactly defines a "well-cooked steak." For some, a steak dinner's just not a steak dinner unless there's steak sauce involved.

When you think steak sauce, you might think of, in particular, A1, the brand that's become synonymous with the condiment and boasts a long, long history of being paired with steaks at the dinner table (it was invented in the early 1800s!). However, at the grocery store, you'll find a much larger array of steak sauces available for purchase, and it's not just their flavor profiles that differ. Some are far healthier (or, in this case, unhealthier) than others. Like many condiments, steak sauce can be packed with more sugar, sodium, and other unhealthy ingredients than you likely think, and those few tablespoons on the side of your plate or atop your steak could be standing in the way of reaching your health and nutrition goals. As such, here are some of the unhealthiest store-bought steak sauces that you might want to think twice about buying.