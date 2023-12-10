Turn Leftover Cans Of Cranberry Sauce Into Frozen, Chocolate-Covered Treats

Let's face it, one of the best parts of a holiday meal is the leftovers. If you're wondering what to do with leftovers, there are plenty of options, from sandwiches to salads, and even soups. While these leftover meal ideas tend to focus on savory creations, there's always room for dessert. Leftover cranberry sauce, whether homemade or from a can, may cause some tension at the dinner table, but can be transformed into a tasty chocolate dessert for next-day snacking.

One of the best ways to use cranberries (that guests will actually love), is to transform them into something less recognizable. Canned cranberries can be sliced, frozen, and dipped in chocolate to create a chewy chocolatey sweet treat. Carolina Gelen shared her leftover cranberry hack on Instagram that's incredibly simple and easy to make. The recipe only requires two ingredients, canned cranberry, and dark chocolate bars, and doesn't require any real cooking or baking knowledge. Canned cranberry already comes in a nice log shape, making it easy to slice into perfect rounds. Once the rounds are frozen, they're dipped in chocolate and then frozen until hardened and ready to eat.