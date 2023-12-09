Roasted Corn Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe
Gather around for a heart-warming bowl of comfort with our roasted corn chicken noodle soup, a twist on the classic that will take your soup game to new heights. This recipe, brought to us by Catherine Brookes, combines the rich flavors of buttery roasted corn with tender chicken and delicate rice noodles, creating a delicious combination of tastes and textures that will have you reaching for seconds.
We start by roasting fresh corn on the cobs to enhance their sweetness and infuse a subtle smokiness. The caramelized kernels add a real depth of flavor to the savory soup. As the corn roasts, a fragrant medley of onions, carrots, and garlic saute to make the veggie base for the soup. Once the broth has simmered nicely, we introduce succulent shreds of cooked chicken and wholesome rice noodles to soak up all the goodness. This roasted corn chicken noodle soup is the truly epitome of comfort and flavor — the ultimate cozy meal for a chilly winter day!
Gather the ingredients for roasted corn chicken noodle soup
For the base of this hearty soup, you'll need some diced onion and carrot, plus a little olive oil for frying. Next up you'll add minced garlic and chicken broth before simmering. Ears of corn are then roasted with butter, and the kernels are shaved off into the steaming soup along with some shredded chicken and rice noodles.
Step 1: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Place foil and corn on baking sheet
Place two pieces of aluminum foil on a baking sheet then place one ear of corn onto each piece of foil.
Step 3: Add butter and salt
Rub each corn cob all over with the softened butter and some salt to taste.
Step 4: Wrap in foil
Tightly wrap each ear of corn in the foil.
Step 5: Bake then open foil
Bake for 35 minutes, then open up the foil to expose the corn.
Step 6: Bake with foil open
Bake for another 10-15 minutes until the corn starts to char around the edges.
Step 7: Heat oil in pot
Meanwhile, add the olive oil to a large soup pot over medium heat.
Step 8: Fry onion and carrot
Fry the onion and carrot until softened, about 6 minutes.
Step 9: Add the garlic
Add the garlic and cook for another minute, stirring constantly.
Step 10: Add broth and simmer
Pour in the chicken broth and add some salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil, then leave to simmer for 15 minutes.
Step 11: Shave the corn
Shave the corn kernels away from the cob with a knife.
Step 12: Add corn, chicken, and noodles
Add the corn, noodles, and shredded chicken to the soup and stir well. Heat everything for another 5 minutes.
Step 13: Garnish and serve
Serve with some chopped parsley to garnish if desired.
Can you make this roasted corn chicken noodle soup in a slow cooker?
Feel free to embrace the ease and convenience of a slow cooker for our roasted corn chicken noodle soup. This adaptation allows you to set it and forget it, making it perfect for busy days or when you simply crave the comfort of a hearty homemade soup.
To transition this recipe to the slow cooker, start by roasting the corn on the cobs as per the original instructions. Meanwhile, saute the onions, carrots, and garlic in a pan to build those foundational flavors. We would recommend using whole, uncooked chicken breasts if going for the slow cooker option. Simply add these to your slow cooker along with the roasted corn kernels, sautéed vegetables and chicken broth. Set it on a low heat setting and let the magic happen as you leave the flavors to meld for 6-8 hours. The final step is to shred the chicken breasts with two forks and add the rice noodles, which will soften up in about 5 minutes.
How should you store leftover chicken noodle soup?
If you've made a big batch of chicken noodle soup, follow these steps to ensure your leftovers stay as delicious as the first serving. Begin by allowing the soup to cool to room temperature. Once cooled, transfer any remaining soup into airtight containers. For added convenience, consider dividing it into individual portions to simplify future reheating. Refrigerate the containers promptly, ensuring they are tightly sealed to prevent any absorption of unwanted odors from the fridge. The soup can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3–4 days.
If you're looking to extend the lifespan of your leftover soup, freezing is a fantastic option. Use freezer-safe containers, leaving some space for the soup to expand as it freezes. Label the containers with the date to keep track of freshness. When stored in the freezer, your roasted corn chicken noodle soup will keep well for up to three months. When you're ready to enjoy another portion, simply thaw frozen soup in the refrigerator overnight or reheat directly from the refrigerator on the stovetop or in the microwave until piping hot.
- 2 ears fresh corn
- 2 tablespoons butter, softened
- salt, to taste
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 1 large carrot, peeled and diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 5 cups chicken broth
- pepper, to taste
- 2 cooked chicken breasts, shredded
- 5 ounces rice dried rice noodles
- Chopped parsley
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Place two pieces of aluminum foil on a baking sheet then place one ear of corn onto each piece of foil.
- Rub each corn cob all over with the softened butter and some salt to taste.
- Tightly wrap each ear of corn in the foil.
- Bake for 35 minutes, then open up the foil to expose the corn.
- Bake for another 10-15 minutes until the corn starts to char around the edges.
- Meanwhile, add the olive oil to a large soup pot over medium heat.
- Fry the onion and carrot until softened, about 6 minutes.
- Add the garlic and cook for another minute, stirring constantly.
- Pour in the chicken broth and add some salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil, then leave to simmer for 15 minutes.
- Shave the corn kernels away from the cob with a knife.
- Add the corn, noodles, and shredded chicken to the soup and stir well. Heat everything for another 5 minutes.
- Serve with some chopped parsley to garnish if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|459
|Total Fat
|18.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|46.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|54.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.9 g
|Total Sugars
|10.0 g
|Sodium
|1,103.9 mg
|Protein
|20.2 g