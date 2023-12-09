Roasted Corn Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe

Gather around for a heart-warming bowl of comfort with our roasted corn chicken noodle soup, a twist on the classic that will take your soup game to new heights. This recipe, brought to us by Catherine Brookes, combines the rich flavors of buttery roasted corn with tender chicken and delicate rice noodles, creating a delicious combination of tastes and textures that will have you reaching for seconds.

We start by roasting fresh corn on the cobs to enhance their sweetness and infuse a subtle smokiness. The caramelized kernels add a real depth of flavor to the savory soup. As the corn roasts, a fragrant medley of onions, carrots, and garlic saute to make the veggie base for the soup. Once the broth has simmered nicely, we introduce succulent shreds of cooked chicken and wholesome rice noodles to soak up all the goodness. This roasted corn chicken noodle soup is the truly epitome of comfort and flavor — the ultimate cozy meal for a chilly winter day!