Aldi's Holiday Spreads Give Boring Bread And Crackers Festive Life

If you're a fan of peanut butter or Nutella on crackers, then you might want to try adding a little holiday cheer to your favorite snack. Among the Aldi finds you need for a truly cozy December are two spreads that are hopefully as versatile as they are festive. As advertised on Aldi's website, two Specially Selected sweet holiday spreads have hit shelves, and they'll ideally dress up any snack, charcuterie board, or elevated PB&J you plan to whip up this season. The spreads come in two holiday-ready flavors: Cinnamon Bun and Gingerbread Caramel.

Quite a few Specially Selected spreads have appeared on Aldi shelves over the years, from sweet and savory cheese-pairing spreads to various fruit spreads. Since the popular grocery store chain never shies away from introducing new seasonal products, it's unsurprising that the brand has created a special spread for the holidays. With warm cinnamon or sweet-and-spicy gingerbread flavors, these spreads can likely be served in plenty of inventive ways.