Turn Your Sourdough Starter Into Drool-Worthy Cookies

When you step into the world of sourdough bread baking, you learn quickly how much sourdough discard you have on hand at any given time. This is because, as you continue to feed your starter with fresh flour and water, you must remove some to ensure it doesn't grow to an unmanageable size.

Some Reddit users try to avoid dealing with discard entirely by building up their starter and using most of it for what they had intended to bake. Interestingly, many comments oppose this sentiment and note all the amazing recipes sourdough discard can enhance. While sourdough pancake or waffle batter is a popular way to use the extra starter, other commenters mention bagels and croissants as possibilities. Even sourdough coffee cake twists the classic recipe!

While these are all delicious options, it's hard to beat the flavor and texture of sourdough starter in freshly baked cookies. Pairing the tangy, sour notes of the discard with the buttery sweetness of the cookie dough gives you a richer dessert — and offers the versatility of choosing your flavor. To elevate these cookies even further, browning your butter adds deep notes of butterscotch. Specifically, brown butter chocolate chip cookies work incredibly well with the flavors of sourdough because the tang from the starter and slightly bitter semi-sweet chocolate chips perfectly balance the nutty, toffee-like flavors butter and brown sugar provide.