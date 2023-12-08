Is Ham Considered Red Meat Or Something Totally Different?

The classification of ham is a topic of much debate among nutrition enthusiasts and food connoisseurs. While ham is derived from pork, a byproduct typically associated with the category of red meat, its many unrivaled characteristics leave some questioning its ranking. In fact, starting in the late '80s, pork was marketed as "the other white meat." But why are pork and ham's respective classifications so confusing? To unravel this conundrum, you first have to understand a few nuances.

First and foremost, it's a false fact that pork is white meat. It's actually a type of red meat, a classification generally identified as the muscle meat of mammals, particularly beef, lamb, venison, veal, and — of course — pork. These meats get their hue from myoglobin, a protein responsible for transporting oxygen in muscle cells. Myoglobin is richly concentrated in animals' frequently used muscles, thereby contributing to red meat's one-of-a-kind color and texture. Unlike fresh cuts of pork, ham is often prepared from the hind leg of the pig, a muscle group with naturally lower myoglobin content. The curing process, however, helps oxidize the myoglobin, contributing to ham's signature rosy tint.