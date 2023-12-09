Let Lard In To Give Your Chicken Pot Pie A Flavor Boost

Like a hug for your taste buds, many people consider chicken pot pie to be the epitome of comfort food. Consisting of a buttery flaky crust filled with rich gravy, succulent bits of chicken, and crisp winter vegetables, it's no wonder pot pie has endured as a dinnertime staple for thousands of years.

Because most of us like our comfort food to taste just the same as it did when we were kids, people with the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" mindset may be hesitant to make alterations to their favorite chicken pot pie recipe. However, you're unlikely to be disappointed if a little lard makes its way into your next helping of pot pie.

A semi-solid cooking fat consisting of rendered and clarified (usually pork) fat, lard is common as a replacement for butter or shortening. It can either have a noticeable pork flavor or none at all depending on how its preparer processed it. To avoid a confusing flavor combination, the tasteless version of lard is often included in place of or in addition to butter in the making of sweet pie crusts. However, in the case of chicken pot pie, that additional boost of flavor may be the missing ingredient you never knew your chicken pot pie needed.