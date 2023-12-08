McDonald's Hints At The Triumphant Return Of Snack Wraps

The reason McDonald's cut the original Snack Wraps from its menu years ago was apparently due to underwhelming sales and a laborious assembly process that cost the chain money due to the low price point of the wraps, which consisted of grilled or crispy chicken in a warmed tortilla with shredded lettuce, cheese, and your choice of sauce. In its press release hinting at the possible return of wraps, McDonald's noted, "These planned innovations and new menu offerings reflect the Company's ability to test and scale quickly to serve customers," which may signal that McDonald's has figured out a way to streamline the process, paving the way for the return of Snack Wraps.

However, its return will likely come as a new and improved product, using the McCrispy tenders and a different marketing strategy. While the original McDonald's Snack Wrap was branded as a healthier option for the chain, the focus has shifted toward flavor and quality. Knowing how many customers miss the original, the highly anticipated return is likely going to be big. Fans have long taken to Reddit to reminisce about the product, going so far as to call Snack Wraps the "best item they had" and begging for their return.

Unfortunately, with food prices continuing to rise since 2020 due to inflation, it's unlikely the wraps will return at such low prices again. However, the sought-after product will likely still be a success even at a higher price point.