We Compared Alton Brown's Mac And Cheese Recipe To Ina Garten's To See Which Chef's Was The Best

Macaroni and cheese is one of the best and most hotly contested dishes to ever hit the dinner table. If you have been tasked with bringing mac and cheese to a dinner party, then you likely already know you can't make just any mac and cheese if you want to impress the other guests. A look at the many mac and cheese recipes out there, even from professional chefs, can start to seem daunting.

But why waste time testing recipes when you could simply read on? We pitted two of the most popular celebrity chef macaroni and cheese recipes against each other to find out which one reigns supreme. To keep our assessment fair, we chose two baked mac and cheese recipes from big-name chefs.

Our two contestants are Alton Brown and Ina Garten, both longtime celebrity chefs known for their delicious creations. While there are variations of each recipe floating around, we used the original recipes currently available on each chef's official website. Not only did we consider the final result, but we also took into account every aspect of creating these delicious, gooey dishes. At the end of the day, only one can be the winner.