We Have Cowboys To Thank For Chuckwagon Stew

Some have described the chuckwagon as a predecessor to the food truck, but it was actually more like a company cafeteria attached to a business that was itself a mobile one. The name of the game was cattle driving, and the chuck wagon was created by Charles Goodnight, one of the eponyms of the world's most poetically-named cowpath, the Goodnight-Loving Trail. Cuisine a la chuckwagon consisted of copious amounts of coffee, the occasional fruit dessert, endless loaves of sourdough bread, and whatever main dishes could be thrown together from wagon-stable goods like canned vegetables, potatoes, onions, and dried meat.

While there was no cowboy cookbook spelling out specific recipes — nor would anyone necessarily have read it at a time when illiteracy wasn't uncommon — chuckwagon stews tended to follow a basic pattern. For one thing, even though there was a lot of boeuf on the hoof, the cowboys were paid to deliver the cattle to market alive so they didn't tend to dip into their stock. Instead, chuckwagon stews might have been made from dried meat and perhaps a bit of bacon. They might have also contained onions and dried chiles for flavoring, along with beans for extra bulk as well as some, er, postprandial musical entertainment. Even though the movie "Blazin' Saddles" may not have been historically accurate, dried legumes were a staple in the cowboy diet and the gas-producing effect of beans is not only the butt of numerous jokes (so to squeak), but also an inescapable fact of life.