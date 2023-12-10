Mistakes Everyone Makes When Baking Apple Crisp

Apple crisp is the embodiment of fall. The dessert first turned up in cookbooks in 1924 in the United States. Its popularity grew as it became a more straightforward and cheaper alternative to the all-American apple pie.

This variation on the apple pie has it all: It has apples, spices, and a streusel topping that uses the same main ingredients found in pie crusts, but it is crucially far less complicated to make than an apple pie. However, as with any baking endeavor, there are many things that can go wrong. From watery fillings to burned toppings, this simple dish can take a turn for the worse if you aren't careful. We are here to walk you through the mistakes everyone makes with apple crisp, so you get to have your crisp and eat it, too.

Some people distinguish between an apple crisp and an apple crumble. The semantics typically have to do with the ingredients included in the topping. For our purposes, though, this difference is negligible, and all our tips are applicable to both. At its base, an apple crisp is a sweet and sometimes spiced apple base, similar to an apple pie, but topped with a crumbly topping. When baked, you get a delicious apple treat perfect for crisp air and cold days.