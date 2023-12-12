Why There's A Whataburger Flag On Mount Kilimanjaro

What would you expect to find should you ever ascend to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro? Snow, possibly, if you're a Hemingway fan, or perhaps the corpse of a frozen leopard, or a lifetime's worth of unfulfilled hopes and dreams. If your turn of mind is more literal than literary, you might expect to see the debris left behind by previous mountaineering expeditions. What you might not be expecting, however, is what amounts to advertising for a U.S. fast food chain.

No, McDonald's has yet to open an outpost high atop a peak in Tanzania, nor has Starbucks colonized this territory, although it does source some of its beans from coffee plantations in that country. Instead, what you might find on Kilimanjaro is a flag bearing the logo of Whataburger, planted by a father and son climbing team back in 2010. We cannot say for certain whether the flag still remains, though, as that would depend on the site cleanup policy at Kilimanjaro National Park. After all, the flag kind of does contravene the outdoorsy motto: "Take only photos [or memories], leave only footprints."