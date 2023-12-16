Dorito-Dusted Shrimp With Jalapeño Dipping Sauce Recipe

Using crushed Doritos in place of breadcrumbs can bring the flavor of oven-baked crispy shrimp to the next level. Throw in a jalapeño dipping sauce on the side, and the combination is over-the-top good. As recipe developer Patterson Watkins says of these Dorito-dusted shrimp, "The crushed chip coating really imparts not just super-charged flavor, but also a sturdy, crunchy coating that holds up better than traditional breadcrumbs." The dipping sauce, she adds, is "exceptionally tasty, almost a fun intersection between ranch dressing and salsa verde."

Watkins notes that these shrimp are pretty versatile, whether you want to serve them as an appetizer for all ages or for the meal itself. "You would definitely get some cool points at the dining table if you served this as dinner's main dish," she imagines. And if you want a side to match the entree, you could serve fries or tater tots that are also dusted with crushed Doritos, or, for something lighter, perhaps a salad with Dorito crumb croutons.