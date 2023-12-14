Do Yourself A Favor And Avoid The Scrambled Eggs On Cruise Ships

Hitting the buffet can be one of the simple pleasures of taking a cruise. It's especially convenient at breakfast time when hungry vacationers can grab a quick meal before exploring a new port or enjoying the ship's amenities. Those looking for the best buffet experience should skip that heaping tray of scrambled eggs, though.

The main reason is that they're typically far lower quality than scrambled eggs in most other settings. That's because large batches, like those on cruise ships, are usually made from powdered eggs. It's easy to understand why, as powdered eggs can be more efficiently stored, transported, and prepared compared to fresh ones. In the process of rehydrating and cooking them, powdered eggs can often end up wet and squishy. That is not the texture anyone is looking for from their morning eggs. The flavor can also be somewhat less than ideal.

Any eggs you can get freshly prepared, like omelets or other made-to-order options, are a better choice for cruisers who enjoy a hearty breakfast to start their day.