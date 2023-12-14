The State With The Most Shake Shacks (And The States Without Any)

Among the many fast-food burger chains out there, a few stand out among the rest for the dedication of their customers. Shake Shack is no doubt among them, thanks to burgers, chicken sandwiches, crinkle-cut fries, milkshakes, and more that regulars love. Shake Shack food is not easily accessible to everyone across the United States, though.

When it comes to the number of locations, many may first think of California, the nation's most populous state. That guess is close but not quite right. California is home to 43 locations, mostly in the Los Angeles and San Francisco areas, good for the second-highest amount in the country. It's New York that's home to the most Shake Shacks, with 52 locations throughout the Empire State. This makes sense as it's where the chain got its start as a humble stand in New York City's Madison Square Park back in 2001.

Other high-population states are also home to a large number of Shake Shacks, like Texas' 29 (mainly split between the Dallas-Fort Worth Area and Houston) and Florida's 20, almost all of which are in the Miami and Orlando area.