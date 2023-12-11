What, Exactly, Is Isomalt Sugar?

If you've tuned into any of the myriad Food Network baking competition shows, you've undoubtedly seen competitors using isomalt to make their projects spectacular. Chefs heat a bowl of white grains and suddenly they have magical, molten, edible glass for making decorative gem-like candy, window panes, and all sorts of crystalline accents that take their baked goods into the realm of culinary art. It's even used as an adhesive for building gingerbread houses when royal icing isn't strong enough to get the job done.

But isomalt is more than just a baking challenge show-stopper, and even if you haven't heard the name before, you've undoubtedly encountered it somewhere in your daily life. As an alternative to table sugar, isomalt is frequently used in hard candies, sugar-free cough drops, and chewing gum. With the incredible amount of sugar Americans eat every day, incorporating a versatile sweetener like isomalt into an industry where sugar rules is a no-brainer.

So what is isomalt, exactly? And how can you work it into your kitchen activities? We set out on a search to learn the facts about this intriguing ingredient to give you the inside story. If you're looking to step up your cake-baking game, or you're simply eager to know how isomalt came to be and how it factors into the food world, our granular explanation will be a sweet revelation.