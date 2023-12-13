For The Perfect Pound Cake Crust, Sprinkle A Bit Of Sugar On Top

Pound cake is a beloved classic dessert that's stood the test of time. When it was first introduced in the 1700s, the recipe called for exactly one pound each of sugar, butter, flour, and eggs. The past few centuries have brought about some modifications to make the dessert even more enjoyable, like putting the batter in the oven before preheating to make the pound cake bigger and fluffier. One factor that sets pound cake apart from other types is the added texture achieved by adding sugar over the top.

Not all pound cakes are created equal — for example, those with a sugar crust are always a cut above. When you sprinkle sugar over the top of your cake before baking, the topping caramelizes, adding a nice crunch to the otherwise soft and fluffy cake. If you've ever enjoyed a freshly baked blueberry muffin with a crunchy, sweet topping, you know the benefit of an added sprinkle of sugar. Even though there's already sugar inside the cake, the extra bit on the outside will add a hint of sweetness without making the cake too saccharine. A classic pound cake recipe calls for granulated sugar, so since you're already using it, you can easily sprinkle some on top.