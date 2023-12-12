The Hero For Cleaning Spilled Oil Is Already In Your Pantry

Few things are more defeating than accidentally dropping a large amount of food or liquid on your kitchen floor or counters. Managing to spill pure cooking oil is one of those few things. Sure, it's no big deal if you're dealing with some minor oil splatter from cooking or a tablespoon-sized spill, but if it's at least a small puddle's worth of oil, you'll likely be scratching your head about how best to clean it. Thankfully, there's no need to panic because the best thing for cleaning spilled oil is probably already in your pantry — you just didn't know it.

Conventional wisdom might say to grab paper towels first, but these will still leave a slick layer of oil after wiping. Absorbent granules like flour and cornstarch are much more effective and will soak up nearly all the oil. Flour and cornstarch work so well because they are largely made up of starches, which easily cling to liquids when they come into contact. Flour has the additional power of wheat gluten, which also clings to and absorbs oil. So the next time you have a big oil spill, cover the site with a handful of flour or cornstarch to fully coat the oil and let it sit for a few minutes to absorb. After that, grab a dustpan and sweep up the oil-soaked granules for clean results.