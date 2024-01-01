DIY Payday Candy Recipe

If you're a fan of classic candy bars, you might find yourself wondering if you could make your own version of the treat. Whether it's for the sense of satisfaction or due to a shortage at your local shop, learning how to make your favorite candy bar is a useful skill. For Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins, that means mastering a certain peanut-filled sweet treat. "We are a Payday every day kinda household," she says. That and her love for all things peanuts and peanut butter was all it took for her to enthusiastically work on developing a DIY Payday candy recipe.

With a silky peanut butter coating and plenty of peanuts both inside and out, Watkins' homemade Payday creation is spot-on — minus paying for the candy bar at the checkout counter. With this relatively straightforward (though undeniably sticky) recipe, you'll be able to snack on Payday bars any day of the week.