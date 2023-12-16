Chili-Lime Hot Sauce Isn't Complete Without Scotch Bonnet Peppers

Hot sauce connoisseurs may start out with something mild like sriracha or Frank's RedHot, then move on up the Scoville scale to Tabasco before branching out into exploring a wide range of different flavors and heat levels. A real game-changer, however, is discovering that it's possible to DIY your hot sauces and customize them to suit your personal preferences.

Developer Susan Olayinka, who tells us, "My family is spice-loving, so we go through a lot of hot sauce," came up with this recipe for a sauce flavored with lime juice. This ingredient, she says, "really brightens up the flavor," but it also serves to tone down some of the heat from the particularly incendiary pepper variety she favors: scotch bonnets. These chiles start at around 100,000 Scoville units on the milder end and range up to about 350,000 units or so –- for comparison, even the hottest jalapeno only has about 8,000 units. Because Scotch bonnets are so hot, Olayinka cautions "If you're not used to working with them, it's very easy to accidentally rub your eyes or nose after cutting them." Needless to say, you should avoid this at all costs, and you should probably wear rubber gloves when chopping the chiles to make this chili lime hot sauce.