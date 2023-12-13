McCormick's 2024 Flavor Of The Year Tamarind And Pasilla Chile Seasoning Review: A Subtly Delightful Spice Blend Worthy Of Celebration

Thanks to a ubiquitous market presence and instantly recognizable logo, McCormick has established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of seasonings, spices, and flavor extracts. Of course, the company didn't simply come upon its monumental success by chance. The conglomerate earned its reputation as the prototypical purveyor of flavor additives, after all — which began when its namesake Willoughby McCormick founded the company in his basement in 1889. In fact, that drive to provide top-notch spices and seasonings continues more than 130 years later, as evidenced by McCormick's 2024 Flavor of the Year: tamarind.

If you're unfamiliar with the specifics of tamarind, well ... you're not alone. Quite frankly, the lack of widespread knowledge surrounding the sweet-and-sour fruit — which grows on the (you guessed it!) tamarind tree prevalent in parts of Africa, Asia, and Central America – likely spurred McCormick on during its selection process for the best flavor of 2024.

Knowing tamarind has a lot to offer kitchens throughout the U.S., the company released the latest addition to its Flavor Inspirations line this December in celebration of the under-the-radar fruit's ascension: a Tamarind & Pasilla Chile seasoning blend. Thanks to McCormick, we were lucky enough to receive a sample of this "small batch crafted exclusive" (as it's described on the label). After cooking several dishes starring this unique spice blend, here's our review of McCormick's 2024 Flavor of the Year.