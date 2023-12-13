Starbucks' Merry Mint White Mocha Arrives For A Limited Time

Many Starbucks fans were disappointed when the chain, once again, failed to bring back its Eggnog Latte for the holiday season, but there are plenty of other options to choose from this winter, and for many, the Gingerbread Oatmeal Chai sounds like an outstanding new addition. Even though Starbucks already offers a Peppermint Mocha, customers are getting yet another minty coffee drink for a limited time.

On December 13, Starbucks announced via Instagram the release of the Merry Mint White Mocha, its new seasonal iced drink. The beverage comes with the usual white mocha ingredients but is topped off with peppermint chocolate cream cold foam and chocolate curls.

According to a report from People, the Merry Mint White Mocha is served in a cold cup featuring a cheery design, and if you're hesitant about the price tag, Starbucks is offering promotions all month long. On Thursdays, customers can get any beverage for 50% off between noon and 6 p.m., and anyone who orders a grande beverage on weekends in December will also receive an 8-ounce (or "short") hot chocolate for free.