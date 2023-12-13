Starbucks' Merry Mint White Mocha Arrives For A Limited Time
Many Starbucks fans were disappointed when the chain, once again, failed to bring back its Eggnog Latte for the holiday season, but there are plenty of other options to choose from this winter, and for many, the Gingerbread Oatmeal Chai sounds like an outstanding new addition. Even though Starbucks already offers a Peppermint Mocha, customers are getting yet another minty coffee drink for a limited time.
On December 13, Starbucks announced via Instagram the release of the Merry Mint White Mocha, its new seasonal iced drink. The beverage comes with the usual white mocha ingredients but is topped off with peppermint chocolate cream cold foam and chocolate curls.
According to a report from People, the Merry Mint White Mocha is served in a cold cup featuring a cheery design, and if you're hesitant about the price tag, Starbucks is offering promotions all month long. On Thursdays, customers can get any beverage for 50% off between noon and 6 p.m., and anyone who orders a grande beverage on weekends in December will also receive an 8-ounce (or "short") hot chocolate for free.
Merry Mint White Mocha versus Peppermint White Mocha
Unlike the rest of Starbucks' holiday beverage lineup, the Merry Mint White Mocha is only available to order through the Starbucks app, and you seemingly must follow the link in Starbucks' Instagram bio to do so. What's more, the drink will only be around until December 22. Many fans took to the comments to express their confusion as to how this new beverage was special. "What's the difference between this drink and just subbing white mocha in [for] the seasonal Peppermint Mocha?" one person questioned. "[So] there's really no difference. It's just a peppermint white mocha [with] peppermint chocolate cold foam," responded another.
The difference between the Merry Mint White Mocha and the Peppermint White Mocha is small but specific enough to give the new drink another name. The Peppermint White Mocha is made with both peppermint and white chocolate mixed with milk and espresso. The Merry Mint, on the other hand, contains only white chocolate mixed with the milk and espresso, while the peppermint is added to the chocolate cream cold foam on top.