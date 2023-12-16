Add Scallions To Your Mac And Cheese For A Huge Flavor Boost

No matter if you are three or 93, there's something inherently comforting about digging into a bowl of mac and cheese. There are countless macaroni and cheese recipes, and everyone seems to have their preferred toppings and methods for cooking. The great thing about mac and cheese is it can be made from scratch or from a box, and either way, adding additional ingredients can take it to the next level. The best part is you don't even need to spend a ton of money on fancy ingredients like lobster or truffle to make your mac taste better. One of the simplest and least expensive flavor enhancers is none other than scallions.

Scallions are bulb onions that are often labeled as green onions. They are milder than regular onions and can be eaten cooked or raw. When it comes to using them in mac and cheese, they are best as a topper once the pasta is cooked. For the best use, you'll want to cut off the roots and make small slices that are perfect for sprinkling over top. The white part has a more pungent onion flavor, while the green part is milder and adds a nice finishing flavor. As for how much green onions to use, the limit doesn't exist. It's all a matter of personal preference.