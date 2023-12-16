Add Scallions To Your Mac And Cheese For A Huge Flavor Boost
No matter if you are three or 93, there's something inherently comforting about digging into a bowl of mac and cheese. There are countless macaroni and cheese recipes, and everyone seems to have their preferred toppings and methods for cooking. The great thing about mac and cheese is it can be made from scratch or from a box, and either way, adding additional ingredients can take it to the next level. The best part is you don't even need to spend a ton of money on fancy ingredients like lobster or truffle to make your mac taste better. One of the simplest and least expensive flavor enhancers is none other than scallions.
Scallions are bulb onions that are often labeled as green onions. They are milder than regular onions and can be eaten cooked or raw. When it comes to using them in mac and cheese, they are best as a topper once the pasta is cooked. For the best use, you'll want to cut off the roots and make small slices that are perfect for sprinkling over top. The white part has a more pungent onion flavor, while the green part is milder and adds a nice finishing flavor. As for how much green onions to use, the limit doesn't exist. It's all a matter of personal preference.
Scallions pair well with almost anything
The great part about scallions is while they add flavor, they're not going to overpower any other ingredients you add to your mac and cheese. Feel free to use scallions in a creative mashup, like a loaded mac and cheese, aka the creamy, cheesy, pasta version of loaded baked potato soup. Cheddar cheese, sour cream, and bacon are baked together with macaroni noodles instead of potatoes. Green onions act as a finishing ingredient that helps cut through the fattiness and richness of the other ingredients.
Since scallions add just a hint of onion flavor, it's safe to say they can be added to almost all mac and cheese dishes, even if they aren't the star. If you're making a baked tomato mac and cheese or grilled onion mac and cheese, feel free to garnish with some scallions. The flavor will brighten up the dish, as well as add some nice green color to an otherwise monochrome dish. If you find that your scallions have been sitting in the crisper drawer a little too long and are slimy or smell rancid, it's best to toss them. Chives can be substituted in a pinch, as they have a delicate flavor and similar color and texture.