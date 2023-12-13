Shake Shack's Christmas Cookie Shake Finally Makes Its Holiday Return

Shake Shack has offered other seasonal shakes over the years, like the two additional shakes that accompanied the Christmas Cookie Shake in 2022: the Chocolate Milk & Cookies Shake, and the Chocolate Peppermint Shake. Still, it's clear that the Christmas Cookie Shake is something special. Even back in 2018, Shake Shack referred to it as the "fan fave."

The fanfare surrounding this particular milkshake is likely why the chain added "Trolls hair" to the holiday drink and brought a version of it back in November to celebrate the release of "Trolls Band Together." The "Trolls" version was called Poppy's Sugar Cookie Shake and featured sugar cookie frozen custard, popping candy, candy floss, and whipped cream. While this was a nice way to bring the beloved shake back a bit early, it wasn't quite the same. One commenter on Shake Shack's Instagram post said that Poppy's Sugar Cookie Shake "was good in [their] opinion but glad to see the original [is making a] comeback."

As always, though, this comeback will be short-lived, as the Christmas Cookie Shake will only be available for a limited time. While it lasts, though, the milkshake is being sold at all U.S. Shake Shack locations, omitting airports and stadiums.