Mayak Eggs: The Korean Dish That Doesn't Skimp On Marinade

Once you learn how to perfectly soft-boil eggs, you may find yourself meal-prepping more of them each week to eat as a quick snack or side dish when you're on the go. You may be satisfied with a simple sprinkling of salt and pepper to add a bit more flavor to your eggs but that might get rather boring after a while. If you find this is the case and you're looking for delicious ways to elevate the taste of your boiled eggs, the answer lies in a soy sauce-infused marinade that is a delicious part of Korean cuisine.

Mayak gyeran is a savory staple in South Korea that gets its name from the mouthwatering sensation it delivers. Mayak gyeran translates to "drug eggs" for this reason. It's one of many traditional side dishes that Koreans call bachan. Just as many other Korean dishes have been trending in the culinary world in recent years, the viral recipe for mayak eggs is no exception. The process involves no cooking, just an overnight marinade in a balanced blend of umami, spicy, and sweet flavors. Achieving the jam-like texture that soft-boiled eggs are known for only requires around six minutes in boiling water and vinegar followed by an ice bath for five minutes so they can set and are easy to peel. This brief window of time is all it takes to gather, chop, and mix all the sauce's ingredients.