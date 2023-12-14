Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fortune Isn't Going To His Kids

Celebrity chef and mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri wants the world to know that he isn't raising any nepo babies! In a recent interview with Fox News, the "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" star explained that if his sons eventually want a piece of his $70 million fortune, they're going to have to work for it.

"I've told them the same thing my dad told me. My dad says, 'When I die, you can expect that I'm going to die broke, and you're going to be paying for the funeral,'" Fieri told the news outlet in a very fatherly tone. "And I told my boys, none of this ... that I've been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me."

No stranger to hard work, Fieri started his career in the restaurant industry at the ripe age of 10 years old and, over time, managed to turn his love of food into a multi-million dollar empire. Fieri hopes to instill that same work ethic in his two sons, Hunter, 27, and Ryder, 17, as well as a nephew Jules, 22, whom he and his wife have raised since the death of Fieri's sister in 2011. The quirky chef even cited former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal who, in a 2022 interview, insisted that his kids seek higher education with a memorable catchphrase: "In order to get my cheese, you have to present me with two degrees."