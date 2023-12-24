Roasted Parmesan-Crusted Brussels Sprouts Recipe
Who said veggies are boring? In this culinary creation brought to us by recipe developer Feta Topalu, the humble Brussels sprout undergoes a transformative journey, emerging from the oven as a crispy, golden masterpiece that will have even the staunchest vegetable skeptics reaching for seconds.
The combination of earthy Brussels sprouts, rich Parmesan cheese, and a perfect roasting technique elevates this dish to a new level of gastronomic delight. Each bite promises a satisfying crunch followed by the creamy, savory notes of Parmesan, creating a harmony of tastes that will leave you longing for more.
Because this dish comes together in about 45 minutes, it makes for an incredibly versatile side. Topalu notes, "These Brussels sprouts are not only perfect for a cozy dinner, but they also serve as an excellent side dish for holiday gatherings." Whether you're a seasoned chef or a kitchen novice, this recipe is a breeze to follow. There's no need to stress out about the potential flop of this veggie side dish. It's foolproof; you can't mess this one up.
Gather your roasted Parmesan-crusted Brussels sprouts ingredients
To make this dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need Brussels sprouts, butter, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, onion powder, dried parsley, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Melt the butter
Place butter into a 9x13-inch baking dish and let sit in the oven for 5 minutes, or until butter is melted.
Step 3: Add seasonings
Remove baking dish from the oven and add Parmesan, garlic powder, onion powder, dried parsley, salt, and pepper to the butter.
Step 4: Spread out the crust
Stir cheese and spices together to form a paste, then spread out with a spatula to coat the baking dish.
Step 5: Add Brussels sprouts
Arrange Brussels sprouts cut-side down in the baking dish.
Step 6: Roast
Bake until Brussels sprouts are crisp and golden brown on top, about 30-35 minutes.
Step 7: Separate the sprouts
Remove from the oven and let stand 5 minutes for the cheese to slightly harden before breaking up the crust with a spatula.
Step 8: Serve
Serve warm.
What else can I add to roasted Parmesan-crusted Brussels sprouts?
Are you looking for a way to transform this side dish into a few more renditions? Topalu recommends, "For those looking to elevate the taste even further, you can customize this dish by incorporating crispy bacon pieces or adding a drizzle of tangy balsamic glaze." You could even consider introducing a burst of fresh herbs to elevate the flavor profile. Toss the Brussels sprouts with finely chopped rosemary, thyme, or oregano before roasting for an aromatic twist.
Maybe you want to brighten up the dish by adding a touch of citrus zest; rate some lemon or orange zest over the roasted Brussels sprouts before serving to add a zesty and refreshing kick. For those who enjoy a bit of heat, sprinkle red pepper flakes or add a pinch of cayenne pepper to the Parmesan coating. The subtle spiciness will complement the richness of the cheese.
What should I serve with roasted Parmesan-crusted Brussels sprouts?
You likely won't serve these sprouts on their own, and as Topalu suggests, they pair "exceptionally well with roasted chicken, pot roast, or tri tip." For a non-meat option, consider serving a light pasta dish with lemon and garlic, such as a simple spaghetti aglio e olio, on the side. This provides a perfect bright and citrusy contrast to the rich and nutty flavors of the Parmesan-crusted sprouts.
When a craving for seafood strikes, pair these sprouts with oven-roasted salmon. The crispy exterior of the sprouts makes a delightful contrast with the delicate flakiness of the fish. Another excellent seafood pairing is succulent grilled shrimp skewers. On the lighter side, a vegetarian main course — such as roasted tofu or quinoa salad with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and feta cheese — would feel refreshing alongside the hearty, cheesy Brussels sprouts.
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon dried parsley
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
- 1 ½ pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved lengthwise
|Calories per Serving
|191
|Total Fat
|12.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|33.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|11.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.4 g
|Total Sugars
|2.5 g
|Sodium
|330.2 mg
|Protein
|10.6 g