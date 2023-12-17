Taco Bell Churro Chillers Review: These Yummy And Affordable Shakes Pass Our Taste Test

This week, Taco Bell announced the test release of all-new frozen blended drink innovations dubbed Churro Chillers. The iconic chain will be testing Churro Chillers at a select location in Southern California starting December 15 while supplies last. These colorful and festive shakes are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors and feature colorful swirls packed with flavor, according to the chain.

"We're always pushing the boundaries to deliver bold and craveable Mexican-inspired flavors our fans have come to expect from us, and these frozen drinks showcase how far our innovation goes," Taco Bell U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery stated in a press release.

The Churro Chillers are the first frozen shakes to hit the Taco Bell menu, giving sweet-toothed Bell Heads something to get very excited about. We jumped at the chance when Taco Bell invited us to sample its new Churro Chillers — in all four flavors. We headed straight to our local Taco Bell to see if they tasted as good as they sounded.