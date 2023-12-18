36 Ways To Use Cream Cheese When You Cook

If you had to name one cream cheese recipe without thinking, would it be cheesecake? There's nothing shabby about a classic New York cheesecake, but there's so much more you can do with this deliciously creamy ingredient. Of course, there's no denying that a cream cheese frosting on a carrot sheet cake is delicious. If you're used to incorporating it into recipes without actually cooking it, then it's time to explore its full culinary potential.

When was the last time you baked with cream cheese or turned it into a creamy sauce? You can make spicy snacks, creamy dips, and even cookies with this spreadable cheese. It's often used along with other types of cheese too, and it contrasts particularly well with crunchy textures and spicy flavors.

From savory bites to main meals and desserts, here are some of the delicious ways you can use cream cheese when you cook.