Classic Sweet Potato Cornbread With Cinnamon Honey Butter Recipe

A warm slice of cornbread can turn a meal from average to fantastic, and with a few twists and tweaks, this simple bake can be even better. Mashed recipe developer Kate Shungu brings us this classic sweet potato cornbread with cinnamon honey butter recipe. Brimming with heartwarming flavors and a sweetly spiced extra final touch, it's the perfect cornbread to bake whether you're hosting guests or dining solo.

"This is a moist, fluffy cornbread recipe, courtesy of the mashed sweet potatoes, butter, and sour cream," Shungu describes. "It's lightly sweet and pairs really nicely with the cinnamon honey butter." Aside from the mouthwatering combination, she comments, "I love how easy it is to incorporate sweet potatoes into a classic dish like cornbread." Instead of spending time cooking the spuds from scratch, she opts for a shortcut with canned sweet potatoes, "so they're ready to be mashed after draining." Use the extra minutes to whip up a decadent cinnamon honey butter to spread on top.