It's Totally Okay To Used Canned Ingredients In Homemade Tomato Sauce

The simplest way to make marinara may be to open a jar, but homemade tomato sauce usually tastes quite a bit better. Also, as developer Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert says of her recipe, "There is ... a satisfaction in knowing that you made this sauce rather than buying packaged." This satisfaction, she says, derives in large part from knowing that her "ingredients are whole and there are no unwanted added flavors or preservatives," but this doesn't mean that everything in the sauce needs to be plucked straight from the garden or purchased from a farmer's market. The oregano she uses is dried (as are the salt and pepper, of course). Bachtell-Shelbert also tells us, "You can use canned or fresh tomatoes."

Bachtell-Shelbert opts to use canned tomatoes, which is the easier route, as she admits that the recipe would call for 30 fresh ones — and these might need to be peeled, seeded, and chopped. Unless you have a surplus of summer produce, 30 tomatoes likely won't come cheap, either, especially since Bachtell-Shelbert insists that they be "perfectly ripe summer tomatoes." If you're not looking to get rid of a bunch of tomatoes that are threatening to become overripe, there's really no need to choose anything other than the canned kind. For the most part, these tend to be not only cheaper and easier to work with than fresh tomatoes, but also much more flavorful, even if their texture does preclude using them in salads.