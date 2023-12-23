Here's Why Your Pecan Pie Came Out Runny

Pecan pie is a staple for many home bakers over the holidays. It's sweet, nutty, and has a texture and flavor that go perfectly with a dollop of ice cream or whipped topping. If you've never made one before (or if it's just been a while), you can rest assured that making a basic pecan pie recipe is pretty easy. That said, the process isn't entirely foolproof. Issues can still arise, just like with any baking project, and where pecan pie is concerned, one of the most common problems is pulling your pie out of the oven and realizing it has a soupy middle.

Pecan pie filling is extremely liquidy when it first goes into the oven, as it's primarily just sugar, corn syrup, and eggs (though you can use maple syrup as an ingredient swap if you're not keen on corn syrup). As such, you have to cook the pecan pie long enough for this liquid to develop a custard-like consistency. If your pecan pie is runny, simply bake it a bit longer, even up to 20 minutes. When the pie has been thoroughly baked, you'll be able to give it a gentle shake, and the middle will appear firm — if you've ever baked a pumpkin pie, it's the same concept.