Aldi's Cannoli Dips Have Customers Rushing To The Store

In much the same way that Costco shoppers will flock to the chain to discover what new seasonal items are appearing on its shelves, Aldi's customers get to look forward to the same experience throughout the year. This holiday season, sweets lovers are doing a double take at a new Aldi treat that's very similar to a popular Trader Joe's dessert: the chain's creamy cannoli dip. It's known to sell out quickly at Trader Joe's, so cannoli dip fans are excited to try a similar version from Aldi, where you can buy a 10-ounce tub for slightly less than you would pay at Trader Joe's.

As shown on Aldi's U.S. Instagram, its new cannoli dip comes in two varieties that are inspired by the classic Italian confection. One is chocolate chip-flavored and blended with vanilla, sour cream, and mini chocolate chips, while the other is a holiday-themed peppermint dip with minty morsels mixed in. Trader Joe's version, meanwhile, is a heavier mixture with a cream cheese and ricotta base, so many shoppers are interested to try Aldi's lighter version. This new addition to the dessert aisle is even stirring up discussions on social media about what foods are best to pair with the dip.