Liquid Smoke Is The Secret Ingredient Your Mac And Cheese Needs

If you ask a group of macaroni and cheese enthusiasts about their go-to add-in, you'll likely hear several different answers: hot sauce, ketchup, bacon bits, breadcrumbs, fish sauce ... you name it. There is, however, one option some folks swear by that, when mixed into the classic comfort food, transforms it into an even more appetizing dinner. Liquid smoke, a concentrated solution that is derived from the condensation of smoke, elevates various dishes.

The magic lies in the culinary science of capturing and liquefying the aromatic compounds present in wood smoke. Liquid smoke typically consists of water infused with these flavorful chemicals, thereby creating a mega-versatile element. When judiciously incorporated into mac and cheese, the coveted condiment introduces a complexity that transcends the ordinary.

Imagine the amalgamation of creamy cheese enveloping perfectly cooked macaroni, zhuzhed up by the subtle yet potent touch of liquid smoke. This addition doesn't overwhelm; instead, it merely upgrades the overall profile to a savory depth akin to your favorite barbecue grub.