Maryland Vs Louisiana Crab Cakes: Everything You Need To Know, According To Chefs

When it comes to crab cakes, there are multiple schools of thought, but self-described "Maryland boy" Andrew Cleverdon, Chef de Cuisine at Blue Duck Tavern, is adamant that his local iteration reigns supreme. Growing up with an avid sailor for a father, he recalls that "we ate at many small shacks, crab-houses and mom and pop operations throughout the watershed." What resulted was a real love of the Chesapeake — and the crab cakes that give a starring role to the bounty of its waters.

A bit further south, however, fans of Louisiana crab cakes won't let their version be kept in the shadows. Here, Gulf crab meat is seasoned with a far heavier hand for cakes that are crispier, spicier, and slightly less expensive than Maryland's crab-laden behemoths.

"Real fresh Maryland crab is very pricey, especially the prized jumbo lump," says Maryland native chef Matt Smith, Chef de Cuisine of Alta Strada Mosaic by chef Michael Schlow. "Home cooks just need to prepare for the price tag shock and have faith that the end result will be worth it." And there are other ways to curtail the cost. Chef Michael Correl from Ruse recommends combining jumbo lump crab with backfin meat, the latter a delicacy he seems to be his favorite.

But price is not the only thing that divides these two crab cake categories. We spoke to a host of experts including top chefs working on the ground to discover all the differences between Maryland and Louisiana crab cakes.