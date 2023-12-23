A Sous Vide Machine Isn't Necessary For Chipotle Copycat Barbacoa

While Mattison praises the convenience of oven-braising, she does say, "It's totally acceptable to braise your Chipotle barbacoa copycat ... on the stove top." You'll need to simmer it at a very low heat if you choose to go this route, as she explains, " You don't want the barbacoa to boil, but it needs to be warm enough to produce some bubbles."

Yet another option is to simmer the barbacoa in an actual slow cooker, which Mattison says "will make your meat just as tender as a Dutch oven." She does say that it'll take eight hours to cook as opposed to three and a half in the oven, but this could be a plus if you want to start it in the morning and have it ready in time for dinner. Yet another point in the crockpot's favor is that it won't heat up the kitchen like an oven might do.

If you're really in a hurry and/or still looking for a way to justify purchasing a pricy Instant Pot, you can also use this appliance, although it's not optimal since you'll need to cut the meat up before you cook it. Sure, it'll be done in about an hour and a half (plus the time for the pot to heat up and de-pressurize), but Mattison admits that using an Instant Pot "doesn't result in barbacoa that's as tender as a whole-cooked, long braised chuck roast."