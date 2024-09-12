I Had Dinner On The Set Of MasterChef And It Wasn't What I Expected

I love a good cooking competition show. From Top Chef to "Hell's Kitchen," "Chopped" to "Iron Chef," there are too many to choose from. It doesn't matter if you want to watch professional chefs battle it out in a cooking arena or amateur chefs compete for a large monetary prize; odds are, there's a show that fits whichever mold you like. One of our favorites is Fox's "MasterChef."

Gracing television screens since 2010, the reality show pits amateur chefs against each other in a variety of competitions for the title of MasterChef. Hosted by Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich, and Aarón Sánchez, this show has everything an audience wants in a cooking competition: amazing food, intrigue among contestants, and plenty of yelling... usually from Ramsay. But all that drama leads to plenty of wealth. Not only do the winners get a hefty monetary prize, they are usually catapulted to instant fame. Some open restaurants, some publish cookbooks, and others turn their fortunes into wildly popular food trucks.

So, when Mashed was invited to participate in an episode, I was beside myself. I'd finally get to witness firsthand what goes on behind the scenes while hopefully tasting some amazing food. While I did enjoy some delectable dishes, the experience wasn't quite everything I'd hoped it would be.