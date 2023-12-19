Why Peppermint Patties Are Superior To Candy Canes
If you like mint, then the holidays are probably a fun time for you. We hang mint candies on trees, treats and cookies made with mint come out, and overall, the cool, refreshing taste of mint is often mixed with sweet, sugary goodness. But there is a clear hierarchy when it comes to mint candies. Candy canes may have weaseled their way in to the holiday season, but if you stop to really think about it, they just aren't that great. Peppermint patties, those soft, pillowy chocolate-covered mint treats, are superior in just about every way.
Candy canes allegedly first appeared on the scene in Germany in the 1670s. In the mid-1800s, a German immigrant to the United States looked at the hook-shaped candies and decided that they would be perfect for decorating his Christmas tree (though these candies were white, not red-striped, at that time). By the 1900s, candymakers had really run with the idea of candy canes for Christmas, while mint in general soon became associated with the holidays. However, just because it was among the first does not mean this holiday candy is the best.
I have been eating mint candies my entire life. Growing up, my grandparents always had mint candies of all kinds around, and come the holidays, we were practically bombarded with candy canes. For me, there is a hierarchy in mint candies that comes to a head between candy canes and peppermint patties. This hierarchy is not just about how the candy tastes but the ability to buy, make, and eat it. Here's why peppermint patties come out on top.
How could you not choose chocolate?
At its core, the candy cane is simply sugar and peppermint oil. That's great and does the trick, but quite frankly, it is a little boring. Peppermint patties go further and combine soft mint candy and chocolate. It is hard to compete when chocolate gets involved as mint and chocolate are a natural pair. Look at all the delicious treats out there that combine the two flavors: peppermint bark, mint chocolate chip ice cream, and, of course, peppermint patties.
Neither treat's ingredient list is particularly long. Spangler Candy Canes, for example, are a simple mix of sugar, corn syrup, colors, and flavorants. When cooked together, this creates hard sugar candy. York Peppermint Patties are a bit more involved and combine sugar, corn syrup, chocolate, cocoa, milk, egg whites, and peppermint oil, along with a few other items. The result is a more cookie-like treat that, crucially, is covered in chocolate.
It is hard to get past candy canes' lack of chocolate. With chocolate, peppermint patties give the people what they want. Think of mole, while even foods like chili are majorly upgraded with the addition of rich, complex cocoa. We are lucky to live in a time when many of us have access to such global ingredients to create delicious combinations, something that wasn't available when candy canes were first invented.
Making candy canes is a pain
There's a reason candy canes took off only after a special machine was invented to manufacture them. A priest named Father Gregory Keller built two machines to make the hard sugar treats, first in 1952 and then in 1957. The second Keller Machine was able to twist the top into its signature cane shape, and Dick Driskell and Jimmy Spratling later improved upon his design. "Doc" Keller's brother-in-law Bob McCormack, owner of Bobs Candies, worked with Diskell and Spratling.
It's no coincidence that their company benefitted from the manufacturing process, as twisting sticky candy by hand without breaking it is challenging work that can lead to burns if you are not careful. While there may not be many ingredients, the techniques and tools needed to do it right are, frankly, a lot to ask of a home cook.
On the other hand, making peppermint patties is a fairly simple process. Our York Peppermint Patty copycat recipe takes just four ingredients and does not even require a stove. This is entry-level candy making. Odds are you will end up with something that will look and taste like a store-bought peppermint patty. As an added bonus, the whole process only takes about half an hour and is a fun, kid-friendly activity. When it comes to holiday treats to make with the family, peppermint patties are the obvious winner.
Only one is really available year-round
I get that not everyone wants to make their own food, especially not all the time. So when it comes to buying treats from the store, there is once again a clear winner, as York Peppermint Patties are available all year. Sure, other brands, such as Trader Joe's chocolate-covered peppermint creme, are currently only for sale during the holidays. But there is at least one brand that we know will always be available to us when we need it most.
The same cannot be said for candy canes, which only really come around once a year during the holiday season. They storm into our grocery stores and make themselves known, but then they disappear just as quickly. There are peppermint candies that can be purchased year-round, which is great. But they are not "canes."
Now, if you want to, you can stock up on candy canes in season. They have a shockingly long shelf life. But unless you have a devoted candy cane shelf, they are going to take up a lot of space as you eat through them.
Candy canes become a weapon in your mouth
Candy canes weren't meant to be enjoyed. According to some accounts, they were actually created to keep kids quiet in church and so were designed to be difficult to eat. Even if this tale is purely apocryphal, it speaks volumes about candy canes and has people going, "Yeah, I could see that."
First, admit that candy canes are awkwardly shaped. If you hold them by the stem, getting your mouth around the hook is hard. If you hold it by the hook, it eventually becomes a sticky mess. Then, as if that isn't bad enough, as you suck on a candy cane, the end becomes a sharp, sugary knife. If you're not careful, you can easily stab your tongue or gums.
Peppermint patties would never try to hurt you. Sure, the chocolate coating can become a little melted, but if you eat them relatively quickly, this is not a huge problem. I have seen so many half-eaten candy canes get discarded after they become sticky and unpleasant. I've never seen this with a peppermint patty, which is reliably enjoyed to the last bite.
While we're at it, let's take a brief moment to recognize how difficult it is to unwrap a candy cane. That tight plastic is nearly impossible to get off without breaking the candy cane in the process. It is totally impractical and makes eating them even more annoying when compared to the easy process of opening a peppermint patty wrapper.
The tastes don't compare
Not to harp on a point, but really, the big factor that separates these two candies is taste. Candy canes are just basic. They are cool and sweet ... and that is about it. Peppermint patties, on the other hand, have an extra layer of richness and a complex, bitter edge thanks to the chocolate.
It speaks volumes that there are more treat varieties that combine mint and chocolate than those that use just mint and sugar. Sure, you could break into some gum or peppermint but, when it comes to mint chocolate, you've got Thin Mints, Junior Mints, various types of peppermint bark, and mint chocolate chip ice cream (which, by the way, is one of the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S.). Even popular restaurants like Olive Garden tend to give out little mint chocolates as after-meal treats.
It is clear that, when it comes to taste, the people have spoken and peppermint patties are the winner. Looking just as York Peppermint Patties, which have been around since the 1940s, over 1.5 billion of its peppermint treats are made each year. This amount of peppermint patties from just one brand is only slightly less than the total number of candy canes that are typically produced in a year.
Won't anyone think of the children?
As a child, if you offered me a hard mint candy or a chocolate one, I would hands-down pick the chocolate one. As a simple experiment, look into any given treat or treat bag and consider the contents. What do nearly all kids eat almost immediately? That's right, chocolate.
When we think about it, the holidays tend to be focused on children's preferences. We make holiday magic happen every year for the little ones and not solely for ourselves. So, it stands to reason that we should give the kids what they want, and that's surely not mint-infused hard candies.
Want some more definitive proof that kids love mint chocolate? Take a look at the Girl Scouts, an entire organization based in part on children selling cookies. We probably don't have to tell you, as you may already know that the best-selling Girl Scout cookies of all time are Thin Mints. Every year, people simply go crazy for Thin Mints when they become available, as kids and adults alike want these mint chocolate treats.
Now, I'm not saying the Thin Mints and peppermint patties are the same. What I am saying is that we can't deny the popularity of mint chocolate treats at any time of year. It's time that peppermint patties get the recognition they deserve, especially around the holidays.
I still eat candy canes when they are around
Look, I'm no Grinch. I'm not saying candy canes are bad. I'll still eat them, especially around the holidays, but peppermint patties are always going to be a better option. They are delicious. They are more practical, given that peppermint patties are easier and faster to both eat and make. And, to my mind, peppermint patties just taste better. I will give candy canes credit and say that they are more festive and the classic red and white swirl is brilliant marketing for the holidays. And, yes, you can hang easily candy canes on a tree — just try doing that with a peppermint patty. Finally, it simply doesn't feel like the holiday season unless candy canes have hit the shelves.
That said, you don't eat candy just around the holidays. Peppermint patties may not be as obviously festive (holiday-themed packaging aside), but they give us something that we can enjoy year-round while also bringing together two much-loved flavors to delight young and old alike. So, this season, make room in your hearts and stomachs for peppermint patties. They are here to stay.