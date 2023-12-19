Why Peppermint Patties Are Superior To Candy Canes

If you like mint, then the holidays are probably a fun time for you. We hang mint candies on trees, treats and cookies made with mint come out, and overall, the cool, refreshing taste of mint is often mixed with sweet, sugary goodness. But there is a clear hierarchy when it comes to mint candies. Candy canes may have weaseled their way in to the holiday season, but if you stop to really think about it, they just aren't that great. Peppermint patties, those soft, pillowy chocolate-covered mint treats, are superior in just about every way.

Candy canes allegedly first appeared on the scene in Germany in the 1670s. In the mid-1800s, a German immigrant to the United States looked at the hook-shaped candies and decided that they would be perfect for decorating his Christmas tree (though these candies were white, not red-striped, at that time). By the 1900s, candymakers had really run with the idea of candy canes for Christmas, while mint in general soon became associated with the holidays. However, just because it was among the first does not mean this holiday candy is the best.

I have been eating mint candies my entire life. Growing up, my grandparents always had mint candies of all kinds around, and come the holidays, we were practically bombarded with candy canes. For me, there is a hierarchy in mint candies that comes to a head between candy canes and peppermint patties. This hierarchy is not just about how the candy tastes but the ability to buy, make, and eat it. Here's why peppermint patties come out on top.