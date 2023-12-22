Make Zesty Cocktail Sauce At Home With Ingredients Already In Your Fridge

What's one kind of cocktail that you can indulge in to your heart's content with no fear of a hangover or need for a designated driver? That would be cocktail sauce, a simple yet flavorful condiment that is often used to accompany seafood. The "cocktail" part of the name refers to shrimp cocktail, which is an appetizer consisting of cooked shrimp in a spicy(ish) sauce served in a tulip-shaped glass. This dish seems to have been created, or at least popularized, by a Las Vegas casino back in the '50s, although the glasses this establishment employed would otherwise have been used for ice cream, not booze.

Cocktail sauces may vary from recipe to recipe, but developer Susan Olayinka is sticking with a pretty standard four-ingredient version of zesty cocktail sauce. "I think the best part about this recipe is how simple it is to make," she tells us. The condiments it calls for are ones you may already have in either your pantry or refrigerator: Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, and horseradish (prepared, not creamy). But wait, that's just three! Yes, ingredient number four isn't technically a condiment. Instead, it's the juice of that most versatile and seafood-friendly of fruits, the lemon. Olayinka also notes that "you can make this recipe your own [by] adding different herbs or spices [or] swap[ping] out the lemon juice for lime juice or vinegar," while stirring in Tabasco or cayenne would make for a spicier sauce.