Taco Bell Is Debuting A New Cheesy Flatbread And Double Berry Freeze
Stumped about what to have for your holiday dinner this year? Turkey is already the star of Thanksgiving, and roast beef and ham can be kind of ho-hum. Chinese food for Christmas is always a popular option, so much so that restaurant tables may become booked early, and there could be long wait times for delivery. There is another out-of-the-box (and out-of-the-oven) option, though: Taco Bell is offering a few new menu items in time for the holiday season, according to a report from The Kansas City Star.
One of these, a three-cheese chicken flatbread melt, reportedly won't be available until January 11, although Taco Bell's website seems to show that it's already available in some areas as part of the chain's Cravings Value Menu. Another new item is the Double Berry Freeze, scheduled for release on December 21. This day not only marks the release of Taco Bell's new drink (and the Winter Solstice) but also the drop of Taco Bell's new $5 Chalupa Cravings Box, according to Penn Live. Much like the new flatbread, however, this box is seemingly already available in some areas.
The new items seem to remix Taco Bell's existing menu
The three-cheese chicken flatbread, according to Taco Bell's website, will be priced at $1.99. As the name implies, it consists of flatbread filled with chicken and a blend of cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheeses, plus some creamy chipotle sauce — per Chew Boom. One Redditor who tried this item in September (possibly in the test-marketing stage) described the item as "literally just the chicken chipotle melt with more bread."
The Double Berry Freeze, per Penn Live, is also a new spin on existing items, as it's simply the Blue Raspberry Freeze mixed with the Wild Strawberry Freeze. It will likely have a price similar to either of the single-flavor freezes (approximately $3.79 for regular and $3.99 for large) and is said to be available for a limited time. While this time frame is still unspecified, the drink's longevity may depend on how popular it proves to be.
The Chalupa Box also seems to be yet another repackaging of Taco Bell's menu items, as the website claims it includes a Beef Chalupa Supreme, a beefy 5-layer burrito, a classic crunchy taco, and cinnamon twists, along with a medium fountain drink. Individually, these items could cost over $16, so buying them all together for $5 is theoretically quite a bargain.