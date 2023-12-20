Taco Bell Is Debuting A New Cheesy Flatbread And Double Berry Freeze

Stumped about what to have for your holiday dinner this year? Turkey is already the star of Thanksgiving, and roast beef and ham can be kind of ho-hum. Chinese food for Christmas is always a popular option, so much so that restaurant tables may become booked early, and there could be long wait times for delivery. There is another out-of-the-box (and out-of-the-oven) option, though: Taco Bell is offering a few new menu items in time for the holiday season, according to a report from The Kansas City Star.

One of these, a three-cheese chicken flatbread melt, reportedly won't be available until January 11, although Taco Bell's website seems to show that it's already available in some areas as part of the chain's Cravings Value Menu. Another new item is the Double Berry Freeze, scheduled for release on December 21. This day not only marks the release of Taco Bell's new drink (and the Winter Solstice) but also the drop of Taco Bell's new $5 Chalupa Cravings Box, according to Penn Live. Much like the new flatbread, however, this box is seemingly already available in some areas.