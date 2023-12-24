Gumbo Vs Jambalaya: Everything You Need To Know

Louisiana's culinary richness may be unparalleled in the U.S., with recipes ranging from cornmeal-crusted fried crab cakes to oyster-stuffed po'boys to ethereal beignets ... and that's just the beginning. But the award for most iconic food may well be a tie between dishes so good they've even inspired music: gumbo and jambalaya.

Gumbo and jambalaya do share a certain number of similarities. Both cannot exist without rice, and both come in both Cajun and Creole versions. Both can easily be changed up by varying the protein, with iterations featuring everything from crawfish to squirrel. But the reality is that for as much as both dishes are synonymous with Louisiana, they're quite distinct, from texture to flavor to even history.

If you're curious about the Cajun and Creole flavors of Louisiana, you've come to the right place. Here's everything you didn't even know you didn't know about these two phenomenal dishes.