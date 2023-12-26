Coconut Sugar Is The Secret Ingredient For Korean BBQ Sauce

Seasoned grill masters know that choosing the perfect sauce for your favorite BBQ and grilling recipes is an important decision not to be taken lightly. If Asian cuisines frequent your dinner menu at home, perhaps you wish you had a more umami-tasting version of BBQ sauce to infuse into your savory dishes. Thankfully, we have just the condiment you're searching for, and it takes less than 20 minutes to whip up at home. The special ingredient that gives it an added layer of complexity is one you might not have used before – coconut sugar.

Mashed recipe developer Miriam Hahn has created the perfect Korean BBQ sauce, which she says goes well with tofu, wings, slathered onto pizza, "with lettuce wraps, or as a dip for spring rolls or eggrolls." She goes on to explain that the main difference between American and Korean BBQ sauce is that the Korean version is sweet instead of smoky. That's where the coconut sugar comes in to work its magic, along with the rich molasses undertones of brown sugar.

Most of the sauce's ingredients are probably already tucked away somewhere in your kitchen, like black pepper, garlic, red pepper flakes, ginger powder, soy sauce, and sriracha. Various Asian culinary staples like rice vinegar and sesame oil are also needed to get this Korean BBQ sauce tasting just right.