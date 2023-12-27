When Making Copycat Costco Chocolate Muffins, Cinnamon Is Your Secret Weapon

The job of a recipe developer channeling a copycat recipe is to recreate the original as closely as possible, and Molly Allen seems to have succeeded with these muffins, which she lauds as "almost like biting into a piece of chocolate cake" before going on to extoll the "rich notes of moist chocolate paired with plenty of chocolate chips tucked inside." Still, as someone baking the muffins for your personal use, you have no such obligation and can make any changes to the recipe that you like.

For one thing, you don't have to stick to super-sized muffins but can opt to make standard or even mini ones instead (just be sure to reduce the cooking time accordingly). It's also okay to change up the ingredients, too. While Allen and Costco use standard chocolate chips as a mix-in, you could go with white chocolate or butterscotch or swap the chips out in favor of chopped nuts or dried cherries. Also, if you feel that cinnamon is an overused spice, you can certainly omit the stuff, especially in light of the fact that Costco itself no longer seems to be using this flavoring. While Allen says that "cinnamon [was] actually listed on the Costco muffin label" a few years back, a 2023 photo of the label does not include the ingredient.